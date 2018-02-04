Public Service

Project: Create a Comprehensive List of Mythos Inspired Movies and TV Shows

A wild and crazy idea came to me on Friday! I would like to create the most comprehensive list possible of movies, shows, and shorts that are inspired by the H.P. Lovecraft’s work, the mythos or just inspirational for Call of Cthulhu games.  My hope is the list will be useful to all Call of Cthulhu keepers and players. This is where I need the collective hive mind of the internet.

The inspiration for this crazy idea – I belong to many Call of Cthulhu social media groups. Two questions that continue to pop up regularly are “Can you recommend some mythos inspired movies or TV shows?” or “I’m getting ready to run a game and I’m looking for something inspirational to watch“.

The list would be housed here on Rolling Boxcars as a separate page that would be continually updated as new recommendation are made. If you’d like to recommend something, please comment below with the Title, type (TV, movie, short), and where it can be found (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon, etc).

One of my favorites is:
Agatha Christie’s Poirot – TV Series – NetFlix

~ Modoc

  1. tellingstoriestogether says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:14 PM

    I mean… good luck! One thing you’re going to have to consider is how tangentially related a work is. So much of horror film is at least partially inspired by Lovecraft.

    1. modoc31 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 5:00 PM

      Thanks! I am not sure how far off the beaten path I want to go. I would like to have a comprehensive reference list, but I am also a realist and know a definitive list is near impossible.

      ~ Modoc

