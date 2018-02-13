The Princess Bride RPG Live on Kickstarter

Previously I posted that Toy Vault was going to be publishing The Princess Bride Roleplaying game. Well, it’s live on Kickstarter now, but wait! As a huge fan of the movie, the Kickstarter is leaving me a little flat and uninspired.

First, it’s using the FUDGE system that was created by the designer of this game years ago. FATE is a flavor of FUDGE and more widely known. The system itself is sound, but kind of dated when compared to the newer and more popular FATE system. Second, The buy-in price point is tolerable, but the funding goal is 45K and it seems, to me, they might not garner enough interest to met the goal. Third, I just can’t imagine there is lots of replayability unless the GM is creating new content; which is a totally fine, but may not be for purist like myself. Like I said it leaves me a little uninspired. I think I will have to pass even though this my favorite movie.

What are you thoughts?

