Investigator Images: A Curated List of Yearbooks For Call of Cthulhu

If you’re anything like me, you’re always seeking the perfect picture to represent your investigator in Call of Cthulhu or any of the other mythos-based RPGs. We have begun curating a list of school yearbooks from the past that you may find useful. Some of the yearbooks offer great advertisements that may also be useful for Keepers. Please feel free to suggest new sites to find more yearbooks or other worthwhile images to add to the list by commenting below.

Please note that we have used the period name for all schools listed below. While some verbiage may not be common place or even acceptible today, we feel honoring those that attended these schools is paramount.

Thank you to Bret Kramer of Sentinel Hill Press for the inspiration to start this curated list.

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

School Yearbooks:

1898 Taylor College

1899 Rhode Island State College

1901 Rhode Island College

1901 Taylor University

1904 Wofford College

1905 Rhode Island State College

1906 Rhode Island State College

1906 Southwestern University

1908 Southwestern University

1909 Rhode Island University

1909 Southwestern University

1910 Rhode Island State College

1912 North Carolina State University

1913 North Carolina State University

1914 Southwestern University

1915 Erskine College

1915 Salem State Normal School

1915 Tulane University

1916 Erskine College

1916 Salem State Normal School

1917 Rhode Island State College

1918 Rhode Island State College

1918 Salem State Normal School

1919 Salem State Normal School

1919 Taylor University

1920 Rhode Island State College

1920 Sioux Falls High School

1920 Taylor University

1921 Salem State Normal School

1922 Taylor University

1922 Salem State Normal School

1923 Duke University

1924 Arkansas City Junior College

1924 Rhode Island State College

1924 Salem State Normal School

1924 Taylor University

1925 Salem Normal School

1925 Wake Forest University

1926 Taylor University

1927 Duke University

1928 Salem State Normal School

1929 Salem State Normal School

1930 Taylor University

1930 Tulane University

1931 Salem State Normal School

1931 Taylor University

1932 Rhode Island State College

1932 Salem State Normal School

1932 Tulane University

1933 Salem State Normal School

1933 Washing-Lee High School

1934 Salem State Normal School

1935 Salem State Normal School

1936 Hahnemann Medical College

1936 Taylor University

1937 Southwestern University

1938 Southwestern University

1939 Taylor University

1940 High Point University

Historically Black Schools:

1919 Kentucky Normal & Industrial Institute

1929 North Carolina College for Negroes

1939 North Carolina College for Negroes

1940 North Carolina College for Negroes

Predominately Women’s Schools:

1911 Chowan University

1921 Bay Path Institute of Springfield Massachusetts (Some men attended)

1925 Bay Path Institute of Springfield Massachusetts (Some men attended)

1927 Chowan University

1928 Bay Path Institute of Springfield Massachusetts (Some men attended)

1929 Bay Path Institute of Springfield Massachusetts (Some men attended)

1932 Bay Path College (Some men attended)

1933 Flora McDonald College

1934 Barnard College

1937 Bay Path College (Some men attended)

1938 Barnard College

1939 Barnard College

1939 Flora McDonald College

1943 Flora McDonald College

If you like what we’re assembling here, please consider buying us a coffee!



Advertisements