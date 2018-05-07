[Updated] The 2018 ConTessa Bundle of Awesome is Chock Full of Awesome!

[UPDATE] This awesome deal ends at midnight tonight! Head on over at the link below to get this while it lasts.

Do you like supporting people that do great things within the gaming community? If so, you really need to check out this DTRPG bundle that is supporting the good works of ConTessa. They seek to spread diversity through tabletop gaming by running a ton of gaming events at conventions around the country because #RepresentationMatters. (borrowed from their site). By purchasing this bundle at the ridiculously low price of $25, you will be helping to support their efforts during the 1028 convention season.

This bundle has some great stuff! Here are a few of my favs.

Fear Itself 2nd edition

Arkham Gazette #3

The Dark of Hot Springs Island

Veins of the Earth

A Field Guide to Hot Springs Island

~ Modoc

PS. I am a DTRPG Affiliate, if you follow one of my links and make a purchase, I receive a tiny bit of store credit.

