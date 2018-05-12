News

Rolling Boxcars Discord Server Launched

Posted by modoc31 on

I can’t believe I forgot to announce that we’ve moved into the 21st century. We started a Discord server and we want everyone to be a part of it. Discord is a great way to stay in touch with us and to get involved in some awesome future projects we have in the works or just shoot the breeze with us. For example, I have assembled a small group of Dungeon Masters and we’re going to develop and launch a West Marches style D&D living campaign later this summer and it will be housed and organized through this Discord. That is just one example, so head on over and be part of the fun!

Please share this post or the discord perma-invite link with your friends —-> https://discord.gg/9J2JeCb

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s