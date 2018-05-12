Rolling Boxcars Discord Server Launched

I can’t believe I forgot to announce that we’ve moved into the 21st century. We started a Discord server and we want everyone to be a part of it. Discord is a great way to stay in touch with us and to get involved in some awesome future projects we have in the works or just shoot the breeze with us. For example, I have assembled a small group of Dungeon Masters and we’re going to develop and launch a West Marches style D&D living campaign later this summer and it will be housed and organized through this Discord. That is just one example, so head on over and be part of the fun!

Please share this post or the discord perma-invite link with your friends —-> https://discord.gg/9J2JeCb

~ Modoc

