MapForge Wave 2 on Kickstarter

MapForge is back on Kickstarter and looking to fund even more content for this deluxe map making software. Just over a year ago they launched their original and very successful Kickstarter campaign. The base software has innovative features and lots of existing add-ons. Here’s my original article from last year; Dundjinni is Dead, Long Live MapForge!

I was very impressed with the demo a year ago and it’s even better now. If you like having maps for face-to-face games or virtual tabletops, this is one of the best tools there is! It’s easy to use interface makes map making fast and easy. Check it out.

