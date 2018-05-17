Modoc’s Picks – PWYW Titles from DriveThruRPG

I was strolling through DriveThruRPG the other day and sometimes I like to sift through the Pay What You Want (PWYW) section because there are some great content creators out there that release great stuff under the PWYW model and they should be highlighted.

I want to highlight a few of the things I recently found that I feel need more attention. If any of these products scratch an itch for you or if you find some utility in them, please support these creators by paying what you feel these products are worth. That’s the beauty of the Pay What You Want model.

Monster Cards (CR 0-2) – These simple, yet refined monster stat cards are pretty handy at the table for any D&D 5e GM.

Seafoot Games – Created a series of really nice maps. While fantasy-based, they could be used in a lot of genres I would suspect.

Fate Core System – Published by Evil Hat is innovative and very well received by the gaming community.

Prince Charming, Reanimator – Just a damn fun Level-0 funnel for Dungeon Crawl Classics RPG. I love running this one!

Arkham Gazette, Issue 0 – By now some you should know that I am fond of this periodical. Issue 0 is a great way to see what the magazine is all about.

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Join our Discord



PS. I am a DTRPG Affiliate, if you follow one of my links and make a purchase, I receive a tiny bit of store credit. You help me keep the lights on at Rolling Boxcars. Thank you!

Advertisements