This is for those purchasing the new Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes special hobby edition. Wizards has ordered a recall of the special edition (this edition only) for unacceptible damages; stores are to inspect for exterior damage and send all damaged copies back. If you’re buying one, please read the original article and be aware.

