Labyrinth Lord – Coming to Kickstarter

Posted by modoc31 on

I just received word from Goblinoid Games that they intend to launch a Kickstarter for the all-new version of Labyrinth Lord. The intent of this Kickstarter is to fund the initial production of the combined Basic and Advanced Edition Companion books into one volume. This is great news for OSR fans! This combined book will feature all-new cover art with an option for a variant cover as well. I’ll post more details as they become available.

~ Modoc

2 Comments Add yours

  1. Big Rich says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:09 PM

    Keep us updated. 😉

    1. modoc31 says:
      May 24, 2018 at 5:33 PM

      I will as details become available.

      ~ Modoc

