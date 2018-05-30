News, RPG

Fiasco 2nd Edition to be Unveiled and Demoed at Origins

Posted by modoc31 on

Today, Bully Pulpit Games announced that they are working on a new 2nd edition of their popular tabletop roleplaying game Fiasco. If you’re headed to Origins Game Fair next month you can stop by booth 823 and get a sneak peek and maybe a demo of this new version or just talk to them about any of their other games.

If you get the chance to see this new edition in action, please let us know what you think. I really enjoy Fiasco and am genuinely curious.

~ Modoc

