The New Edition of Masks of Nyarlathotep is Coming

Earlier this week, Chaosium announced the imminent release of the revised, updated and expanded Mask of Nyarlathotep. Now is the time to sign up for their pre-release notification list to one of the first to get the PDF when it releases in just a few short weeks. Please visit the Chaosium website HERE to sign up.

Here’s Chaosium’s statement:

“We’re pleased to announce the Stars are Almost Right! The Masks of Nyarlathotep PDF will be released within the next few weeks, and you’ll be the first people to know it’s available.

You’ll be able to get the PDF immediately so you can start playing what is “…widely considered one of the best RPG adventures ever made” (Gizmodo).

And you will receive a coupon for the full cost of the PDF off the price of the print edition when it is released later this year.

In the meantime, we are going share some exclusive previews, art and special surprises from the new Masks. Enjoy!”