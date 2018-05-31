Band of Blades Digital Early Access Edition Now Available

Last night as part of the continuing Kickstarter rewards for Blades in the Dark Roleplaying game, the publisher released a new hack of the original game, Band of Blades. While the initial Digital Early Access Edition release was sent to Kickstarter backers, it is being made available to the general public via DriveThruRPG for $17.00. This is the dark military fantasy blades hack where folks play members of the mercenary Legion retreat from a failed offensive with dangerous, deadly undead hot on their heels.

One caveat that is that you will either need the Blades in the Dark rulebook or access the Blades in the Dark SRD online [FREE]. Go check it out!

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Join our Discord

Advertisements