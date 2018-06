Alright, all of you D&D fans, Wizards of the Coast will be unveiling the new storyline beginning tonight! This new campaign will release a little later this year. Be sure to check out the streams if you can. I am super excited and looking forward to catching some of the new information tonight.

The stream will run for three days! Check out the schedule HERE and the D&D Twitch channel can be found HERE.

~ Modoc

