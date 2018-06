Kickstarter backers of Fear’s Sharp Little Needles by Stygian Fox Publishing just got notified that the initial PDF of the book will be available in a mere few days. This is really exciting news! I have been really looking forward to this particular project. Modern Call of Cthulhu, why yes, I think I will have some! Once I get my grubby paws on the PDF I will be sure to share my thoughts.

~ Modoc

