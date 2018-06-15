Harlem Unbound Makes the Diana Jones Award Shortlist

Today, I would like to take a moment to congratulate Chris Spivey of Dark Hue Studios who had his amazing book, Harlem Unbound, nominated for the Diana Jones Award and it made the shortlist! This is a quite a feat in and of itself for any person, company, product, etc. This a book that raised eyebrows and made the gaming world think differently about racial stereotypes, Lovecraft, and the mythos. There are some other great entries on the shortlist, but I’m rooting for Chris’s Call of Cthulhu supplement! The award will be presented during the Diana Jones Award party on 1 August.

Here a review I wrote earlier this year Jungle Alley, The Valley and Jazz; A Review of Harlem Unbound

