Additional Publishers Taking Advantage of Free RPG Day – Freebies!

Today is Free RPG Day and many of us are faced with the same problem each year, no local stores are participating or making a day of this event. There are a few awesome publishers out there that have opted to extend the spirit of the day to those that can’t participate (or even those that can). Check out the following awesome freebies you can grab today through DriveThruRPG.

DayTrippers Core Rules

You can read my review here – Product Review: DayTrippers Core Rulebook

Watch an actual play recording we did – DayTripper (Actual Play Recording)

All-in-one Card Set for Zweihander RPG

Thank you to the companies extending the good vibes and getting awesome products into the hands of gamers. If you know of any other companies please comment and help get the word out.

~ Modoc

