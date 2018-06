I had promised to pass along when the combined Basic/Advanced Labyrinth Lord book went live, well today is that day!

Existing books are NOT made obsolete by this combined book. Rather, this is just a combining of the two existing books into one for those that would prefer that. Additional art will be included and there will be four (4) cover options to choose from.

~ Modoc

