Call of Cthulhu, News, RPG

Masks of Nyarlathotep Pricing Finalized

Posted by modoc31 on

Pricing information for the upcoming PDF is now available for Masks of Nyarlathotep. It will release in two formats (PDF and print), with PDF being released first on 1 July and the print version being released later this summer or fall. The PDF will be 666 pages in length; what a fantastic number! It will cost $59.99. If you purchase the PDF and later purchase the print book ($130), you’ll be given a credit for the price of the PDF.

The two volume hardback slipcase edition will retail for USD$129.99. With the coupon from your Chaosium.com PDF purchase you will only pay $70.00 ($129.99 – $59.99 coupon = $70.00) when buying the slipcase direct from Chaosium.

It’s going to be a great summer!

~ Modoc

