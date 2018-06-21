Harassment of Any Kind Should Not be Tolerated!

I have been thinking about the reported and alleged sexual harassment at Origins this year. To be transparent, I follow one of the individuals affected on social media and I happen to believe this person is very credible. I am happy to see the Origin’s parent organization, GAMA, is taking a look into the situation according to a toynews article. So, back to me thinking about the situation. I am finding lots of vitriol and victim shaming on the internet surrounding this incident and it’s really appalling! This person is now being subjected to victim shaming and thought turns my stomach.

The gaming community should be open to everyone and everyone should feel like they can belong without having to worry about be harassed for any reason. While I fall into a demographic that comes from a position of privilege (middle-age white cis male), I love gaming will all sorts of people. Why wouldn’t I? It really is bothersome that folks have to fear this type of abhorrent behavior!

Anyways, I don’t want to stand on a soapbox, but I want all readers to know that Rolling boxcars is 100% supportive of ALL gamers regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, or anything else. Second, we stand with any and all gamers that support open, inviting and safe gaming spaces, without exception. Lastly and no less important, we will not tolerate any form of harassment in any of our social media spaces, public events we attend or host. We will take notice and raise our voices!

Lets all get back to gaming together!

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Join our Discord

Advertisements