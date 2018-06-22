Good Summer to be an ASL Player

This is going to be a good summer for Advanced Squad Leader. Company comments on Facebook lead me to believe that not only Hatten in Flames will ship in late August, but also Armies of Oblivion will ship in late summer as well. A comment by Chas Argent “…AoO should still be in the warehouse before all of Hatten.”; therefore I believe it will also ship at or near the same time as Hatten. If you haven’t preordered AoO, you better do so quickly. As I said, it’s going to be a good summer!

