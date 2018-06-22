Wargame

Good Summer to be an ASL Player

Posted by modoc31 on

This is going to be a good summer for Advanced Squad Leader. Company comments on Facebook lead me to believe that not only Hatten in Flames will ship in late August, but also Armies of Oblivion will ship in late summer as well. A comment by Chas Argent “…AoO should still be in the warehouse before all of Hatten.”; therefore I believe it will also ship at or near the same time as Hatten. If you haven’t preordered AoO, you better do so quickly. As I said, it’s going to be a good summer!

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter
Join our Discord

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.