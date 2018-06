Sci-Fi fans gather round. Chaosium Inc. just announced that award-winning author, Chris Spivey, will be developing a new Sci-Fi RPG line for the company. I am a fan of Chris’ previous works and while I am not a huge Sci-Fi fan, I am excited to see what he and his team come up with. You can read the full press release here. I will continue to provide updates as they become available.

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Join our Discord

Advertisements