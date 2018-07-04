Support Rolling Boxcars on Patreon

Musing

Posted by modoc31 on

Good morning and Happy fourth of July!

Just a quick note about our Patreon. Supporting us and the things we write is easier than ever through the Patreon. Every supporter puts a little closer to reaching our goals and bringing everyone new content and new forms of media. One of the advantages of Patreon is our supporters get to help shape our future. How? First, through monthly Patron Choice polls. These polls let each Patron, regardless of support tier, vote on what we should review the following month. Second, once we reach 20 supporters, every supporter will get a chance to vote on the topic of a new quarterly column we’ll write. For more information about our goals and plans to expand Rolling Boxcars, please visit our PATREON PAGE and consider becoming a supporter. Every person and every dollar helps us more than you know!

Thank you
~ Modoc & Stephen

