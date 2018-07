Alright you OSR fans, as promised, we’re keeping in your informed about the Advanced Labyrinth Lord Kickstarter. As of the short article, there are 8 days left in the campaign and they are at something like 262% funded! They have unlocked two stretch goals– an adventure and referee screen. If this game, which is really great in humble opinion, is your thing, you can buy in for $30. head on over and check it out.

~ Modoc

