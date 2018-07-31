The Cthulhu Hack Core Rules Now Available in Print

More great news on the Mythos front today! Paul Baldowski of Just Crunch Games announced that the newly revised The Cthulhu Hack Core Rules book is now available in print through DriveThruRPG. If you’re not familiar with the Cthulhu Hack RPG, you need to be. I found it to be an innovative and well executed hack of its parent game, The Black Hack. Do yourself a favor, head on over and check out either my previous review or the DTRPG page itself.

Here’s my review of the game, prior to the latest refinements. Grab Your Smokes and Flashlights – A Review of The Cthulhu Hack RPG

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

Join our Discord

Advertisements