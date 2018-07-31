The Unspeakable Oath #25 is Now Available

Today, the latest issue (#25) of The Unspeakable Oath published. For all of you Call of Cthulhu and Mythos fan, this should be on your radar. I, myself, have not had the chance to pick it up and read it yet, but if it’s still maintaining its usual high standards, it’ll be a great issue. Looks like physical copies will be available at GENCON this coming weekend. Arc Dream Publishing is also changing their subscription model for The Unspeakable Oath, but won’t give any other details on the changes until after GENCON. Anyways, go get it!

If you wander over and get a copy, let us know your thoughts by commenting below. Let us know the good and the bad.

