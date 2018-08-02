GENCON 2018 News (Arkham Horror, Pendragon, Pathfinder 2.0)

Today marks the opening of the 51st GENCON and we’re watching social media very carefully to bring you the exciting news this year. We’ll continue to curate and bring you exciting news. Here’s what we have gleaned so far.

FFG will be releasing a new and radically different 3rd edition of Arkham Horror

Rumors abound that Chaosium may be reclaiming their IP to King Arthur Pendragon. Pictures of the Chaosium GENCON booth show the KAP cover image banner in line with their other titles. Interesting indeed!

As Paizo promised they have a slew of Pathfinder 2.0 Playtest books at GENCON.

