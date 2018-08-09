Did You Know We`re on Patreon?

Friends, lend me your ears for a moment. I wanted to take a moment to let everyone know that we have a recently started our Patreon. If you like what Stephen and I are publishing and would like to help us grow, we’d love to have your support. Every dollar and every supporter puts us a little closer to making Rolling Boxcars even better. We have several support tiers for your consideration, but you need not break the bank. The Heckler tier ($1) still helps us immensely. Click on the Patreon image below to review our Patreon goals and tiers.

All supporters will be able to cast votes in our monthly polls, read upcoming reviews early, and get access to semi-exclusive reviews on Patreon first.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and if you have any questions, please let us know.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

Join our Discord

Advertisements