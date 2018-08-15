Multiman Publishing Announces GTS: Magnificent Disaster

On the wargaming front today, MMP announced that they will be combining The Devil’s Cauldron and Where Eagles Dare into a massive “all-encompassing” Operation Market Garden Game. The new combined games, tentatively named GTS: A Magnificent Disaster will be going on pre-order in September and they’re shooting for a street date of September 2019. The original announcement can be read here.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re now on Facebook!

Photo credit: BBG user Nikku

Advertisements