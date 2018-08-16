Ricky and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons Comic Crossover Releases This Month

Are you a Rick and Morty fan? Maybe a Dungeons and Dragons fan then? Well, so long as you’re a fan of either, August is going to be a fun month to be a comic book reader. Earlier this year, IDW announced that they were partnering with Oni, the publisher of Rick and Morty, to do a 4-part miniseries called Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons. The first issue of the 4-part crossover is scheduled for release before the end of August.

I’m super excited to check this out. I know little to nothing about Rick and Morty, bad Modoc! Nevertheless, I subscribed to this through my local comic book shop. I’d love to hear your thoughts and expectation of this interesting comic/RPG crossover.

If you’re one of my local readers, reach out to Soundwave Comics, they can get you hooked up with this miniseries.

~ Modoc

