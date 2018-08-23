News, RPG

Boot Hill 2nd Edition now available as POD

Posted by dadsangry on

Boot Hill Wild West Role-Playing Game (2nd Edition)

From Wizards of the Coast

Available at DrivethruRPG in PDF and print
PDF – $4.99
Softcover Color Book (Standard Heavyweight) – $9.99
Multiple File Formats + Softcover Color Book (Standard Heavyweight) – $14.98  $11.99

Back in May Rolling Boxcars proudly announced the resurrection of Boot Hill 3rd edition from Wizards of the Coast. Today we are pleased to announce that Boot Hill 2nd edition is now available for sale in PDF and Print on Demand through DrivethruRPG. This marks yet another out-of-print product that is available to the general public without the collector’s price tag. With both 2nd and 3rd edition coming back into print one can only hope that the even harder to find and more expensive adventure modules will also make a reappearance. My fingers are cross that more is on the trail ahead.

~Stephen Pennisi

