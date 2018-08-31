Exploring Confederate Rails This Weekend

I haven’t branched out too far from RPGs in recent years, but lately, I have been playing more and more boardgames and wargames again. I recently met with Richard Berg, the famous and infamous Godfather of wargaming, for coffee and he passed me a copy of his newest game to play and review. Therefore, this weekend I will be playing his newest historical themed game (non-wargame), a game entitled Confederate Rails. In a nutshell, the game is all about running southern railroad companies and moving cargo from one location to another amidst the backdrop of the Civil War. Unlike more traditional train games, players are not forging new routes between cities, in Conferdate Rails, these routes already exist just as they did during the war. Anyways, stay tuned for a full review in the coming weeks.

You can learn more about the game at the following links:

Against The Odds Magazine (Publisher) – There’s a link to the rules on this page as well

ConsimWorld Forum

