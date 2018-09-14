Calling All Sci-Fi Game Writers & Artists

Our friend, Chris Spivey, over at Darker Hue Studios who’s leading the charge for Chaosium’s new Sci-Fi gaming line is looking for creative types. If you’re a Sci-Fi gaming writing or artist, this is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. He’s particularly interested in creative folks from all backgrounds, he’s an advocate for diversity! Please consider showing your interest as a content creator by using this LINK to fill out his questionnaire. We at Rolling Boxcars wish everyone the best of luck and good fortunes with their creative careers!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re now on Facebook!

Advertisements