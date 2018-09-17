The Pelion Report, Live on Kickstarter

From time to time we like to promote really cool Kickstarters and companies and today is one of those days. My friend Charles White of Fabled Environments recently launched his newest project, The Pelion Report, the newest supplement for Olympus Inc. Olympus Inc. combines the vibe of the cyberpunk genre with modern espionage and urban fantasy. All while using the Savage Worlds ruleset.

The Pelion Report presents new bloodlines and a plethora of useful game enhancements to really bring new depth to your Olympus Inc. game. You can find more information about Olympus Inc. and The Pelion Report over on Kickstarter. If this is your jam, show him and his writing partners a little love!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re now on Facebook!

Advertisements