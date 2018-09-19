Kickstarter Watch: The Sassoon Files

Crowdfunding is all the rage these days and we routinely get requests from creative types and their publishers to look over Kickstarters and help spread the word. We recently got a request to have a look at a new project called the Sassoon Files by a new company called Sons of the Singularity, LLC.

Reviewing their website and Kickstarter information, I am intrigued by what they are offering. “The Sassoon Files will be a set of scenarios and campaign resources for Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition and GUMSHOE role-playing games (RPGs) set in historical 1920s Shanghai; an international city of intrigue, espionage, style, and violence.” A new sourcebook with scenarios for a location not yet covered previously by any publisher.

The Sassoon Files will include the history of Shanghai and some of the primary factions that competed for influence and power: the Communists and Nationalists who played a game of deadly cat and mouse; the Jewish tycoon who provided succor to refugees; the Triad societies who competed to provide vice for the city’s residents; the Japanese who were moving closer to invasion. The Sassoon Files will also explore the secret history of the Mythos, and the local factions who sought to exploit that which could not be fully comprehended.

A sourcebook such as the Sasson Files opens up new possibilities and what appears to be an exciting location.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re now on Facebook!

Learn about our Fall Patreon Supporter Drive Here

Advertisements