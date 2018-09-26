Convention

Rolling Boxcars Will be at Soundwave Comic Con

Posted by modoc31 on

Yesterday, Rolling Boxcars received some really fun news. We had requested an informational table at local comic convention in October to promote the blog and local gaming; we just learned we were approved! I’m really excited, can you tell? I love the blog, gaming, and comics!

If you’re in the Southeast and need an excuse to come to Charleston, SC come on out to Soundwave Comic Con on October 20th. They have a killer lineup of local and regional talented guests, awesome vendors, and a horror movie (shorts) screening and so much more. I’m going to have to sneak off to check out the horror film shorts and trailers.

Make sure to come by and see me in the lobby. Let’s chat about gaming, comics and the future of the blog. Who knows, maybe I’ll be giving away some free RPG books and other gaming swag I have collected over the last couple of years!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Join our Discord
We’re now on Facebook!
Learn about our Fall Patreon Supporter Drive Here

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.