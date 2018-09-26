Rolling Boxcars Will be at Soundwave Comic Con

Yesterday, Rolling Boxcars received some really fun news. We had requested an informational table at local comic convention in October to promote the blog and local gaming; we just learned we were approved! I’m really excited, can you tell? I love the blog, gaming, and comics!

If you’re in the Southeast and need an excuse to come to Charleston, SC come on out to Soundwave Comic Con on October 20th. They have a killer lineup of local and regional talented guests, awesome vendors, and a horror movie (shorts) screening and so much more. I’m going to have to sneak off to check out the horror film shorts and trailers.

Make sure to come by and see me in the lobby. Let’s chat about gaming, comics and the future of the blog. Who knows, maybe I’ll be giving away some free RPG books and other gaming swag I have collected over the last couple of years!

~ Modoc

