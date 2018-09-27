RPG, Musing

Come Play Games with Us – Open Call for Online RPG Gamers

Posted by modoc31 on

This is an open call of online RPG gamers. Stephen and I are looking to add a few new folks to our pool of players for our Sunday morning role-playing games. So, if you’d like to game with us, here’s your chance.

Things to know:
d10-1 Game time is always 8-11 AM Eastern US
d10-2 We play every other Sunday morning
d10-3 We play a variety of games, but lots of Call of Cthulhu
d10-4 We’re moving to Discord for game discussion and in-game audio
d10-5 We normally use Roll20 as our virtual tabletop
d10-6 There are no costs involved with playing games with us
d10-7 We’re new player friendly and can help you get set up

Our plan is simple, increase the size of the player pool then advertise upcoming games with the number of available seats and the estimated number of sessions for that specific game on Discord.

This is where you come in, if you’re part of the player pool, you will need to be part of our Discord (free), then simple chime in with your interest to claim one of the available seats. Seats will be on first come, first served, basis.

Please understand that if you join the player pool and claim a seat, we expect you to be available for that game. We understand that life happens, please try to let us know in advance if you’re having an issue.

TO JOIN
d10-1 Read everything above
d10-2 Join our Discord
d10-3 Email us or comment with your Discord Handle
d10-4 Then, monitor Discord for game announcements

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Join our Discord
We’re now on Facebook!
Learn about our Fall Patreon Supporter Drive Here

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.