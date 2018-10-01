FG-CON 13 – Coming to A Computer Near You!

I’m not sure how this slipped through the cracks, but FG-CON is right around the corner. For those that have never heard of FC-CON, it is organized and sponsored by Fantasy Grounds. This virtual RPG convention is hosted exclusively on Fantasy Grounds (no costs to play) and uses their Discord server for voice communications during games. The convention is scheduled for 12-14 October. If you’re interested in playing in any of the games, they are filling fast so, don’t delay. Click on the banner below to go to their website and get all the details.

