CoC: Reign of Terror Now Available on Fantasy Grounds

This one is for all of you Call of Cthulhu and Fantasy Grounds enthusiasts. Today, I received the Fantasy Grounds newsletter and I’m happy to report that Call of Cthulhu: Reign of Terror is now available on Fantasy Grounds. I ran this locally and it was ton of fun. I may have to grab this on Fantasy Grounds as well and run it again in the future.

