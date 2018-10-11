Call of Cthulhu, RPG

CoC: Reign of Terror Now Available on Fantasy Grounds

Posted by modoc31 on

This one is for all of you Call of Cthulhu and Fantasy Grounds enthusiasts. Today, I received the Fantasy Grounds newsletter and I’m happy to report that Call of Cthulhu: Reign of Terror is now available on Fantasy Grounds. I ran this locally and it was ton of fun. I may have to grab this on Fantasy Grounds as well and run it again in the future.

~ Modoc

