Today, Chaosium announced the passing of company founder, Greg Stafford. Rolling Boxcars is keeping his family and extended family in our thoughts and prayers.

RIP Greg, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the adventures and games over the years; you will be missed!

Full Chaosium article here

~ Modoc

