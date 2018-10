Alright, all you wargamers out there, it’s that time of year and GMT Games just fired the first shot! They’ve returned to the days of their annual 50% sale and it’s live. The deals are awesome as you might expect and no more proving you had pre-ordered games during the year. The sale is wide open this year! What are you waiting for? Go get those in stock games at 50% retail.

