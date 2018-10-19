Cindy Joins Rolling Boxcars

Happy Friday everyone!

I am excited to announce that a new writer has recently joined our little crew. So, please welcome Cindy to the blog. Cindy will be writing a new monthly column entitled Beyond the Dice and if her first article is any indication of the quality content you’re going to get from her articles, you’re going to love it! She and I go way back and have been friends for the better part of 20 years, maybe even longer. She’s a veteran tabletop RPG gamer, game master, and a super creative person. She brings a new perspective to Rolling Boxcars and we’re excited to have her creative talents with us. You can read her short little bio here.

Look for her first article, Beyond the Dice: Making Legends, next Thursday at 9am EDT.

~ Modoc

