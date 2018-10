Calling all RPG ghosts and ghouls! DriveThruRPG is holding their annual Halloween sale and there are some great deals to be had! Keep an eye out for Jack-o’-lanterns, witch’s hats, bats, ghost, and candies on their various sites for some cool hidden freebie deals!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re now on Facebook!

Advertisements