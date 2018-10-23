Are The ENnies Diverse Enough? Give Them Your Feedback!

Before, during and after this year’s ENnies, did you feel disenfranchised, underrepresented, or dismayed with the pool of judges or the judged categories? Maybe you’re not happy with the overall nomination process or transparency of the awards itself? If so, Stacy Muth, Business Manager of the ENnies is looking for your feedback. She has set up a short survey for you to provide that feedback, but the survey closes on 31 October so, you don’t have too much time.

Not familiar with the ENnies? The following was taken from their website.

The Gen Con EN World RPG Awards (the “ENnies”) are an annual fan-based celebration of excellence in tabletop roleplaying gaming. The ENnies give game designers, writers and artists the recognition they deserve. It is a peoples’ choice award, and the final winners are voted upon online by the gaming public.

The ENnies were created in 2001 as an annual award ceremony, hosted by the leading D&D/d20 system fan site, EN World in partnership with Eric Noah’s Unofficial D&D 3rd Edition News. Since they were originally conceived the ENnies have expanded from an Internet-based awards selection to an annual award ceremony at Gen Con Indy. The ENnies have also branched out from their roots as an award ceremony focused upon d20 system publishers and products to celebrate the achievements of all tabletop RPGs and the publishers and products that support them.

With award categories recognizing the components that make a game great to the types of products fans have come to love, categories for fan-based websites and much more, the ENnies are the best way for fans to acknowledge outstanding effort from and to say “thank you” to the publishers, designers, and artists who make this hobby great.

