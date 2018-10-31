Initial Thoughts – Call of Cthulhu Video Game

Real life is thwarting my efforts to get more play time in of the new Call of Cthulhu video game, but nonetheless, I have logged a measly 4 hours. I have managed to make way into chapter 5. I have no idea how many chapters there are yet, but I know from other folks that there are at least 11, if not more. What do four hours in this game get you?

For starters, an immersive experience that I rather like! The story development so far is really cool. Though in a few spots, it seems less plausible and at least once interaction seemed a little forced. The story and plot points are pretty linear, but that is what I expected with this game before getting my hands on it.

Second, NPC interaction is rather good. with most NPC that you can interact with, you get to make decisions on how the conversation flows. How you choose to interact with the NPC can drive how they, in turn, respond or brush you off and send you packing. This is what I wanted in this game, a chance to make decisions as to how I interact with NPCs. Much like the actual tabletop RPG experience with slightly less freeform control.

All-in-all, the game has been fun and I really like the story. Is the game going to be for everyone? Nope, not at all. I have seen many of the already released reviews and they are mixed at best as many reviewers are biased based on past experience with other games. What I have taken away from those reviews is that the game, while good, will not be for everyone. With that assessment, I concur, but keep in mind that’s based on just a few hours of play. If you’re wanting something akin to a tabletop RPG coming to life, you won’t find it here, but what you will find is a well thought out story (so far), good NPC interactions, and good immersive experience (so far).

More thoughts in the near future as I log more hours of play. I have been asked by several people in the last day or so, should I get the game? If you like solving mysteries that are immersive, but not overly sandbox, then you’ll like want to get this game. If you like Call of Cthulhu roleplaying game and come at the video game with preconceived notions, you may like it or you may be a little disappointed, it’s hard to tell.

Well, it’s back to the PS4 for me!

~ Modoc

