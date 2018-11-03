RPG Geek Secret Cthanta Gift Exchange is Up and Running

The holiday season is fast approaching and RPG Geek, the internet’s best RPG database and resource site, is once again doing their Secret Cthanta Exchange. For those inclined, there is still time to sign up and be part of the fun. I have participated in this great gift exchange many times over the years and each year it’s amazingly fun. I enjoy taunting my target and then enjoying the posts and comments they make when they receive the gifts I have sent them. While this is an international gift exchange, don’t let that turn you away! Many participants are stoked to get PDFs and for those that live in far places, there are many options out there to order them gifts and at reduced the shipping costs.

If you’d like to learn more about the exchange, head on over to this thread on RPG Geek to see if it will be a good fit for you. Who knows, maybe you’ll be my target this year!

~ Modoc

