Toys for Tots Donation

I wanted to take just a moment to thank everyone who has purchased something through one of our DriveThruRPG affiliate links over the past few months. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to use the money to purchase a gift for the Toys for Tots charity program. This being our first year, but most assuredly not our last! I purchased a D&D Starter Boxset with the hope that the child that receives this on Christmas morning, has a lifetime of fantastic adventure, mystery, memories. The donation was made at my company’s Christmas party last night.

Next year, I would like to raise enough funds to purchase several of these to donate. If you like to help us along the way, when making purchases at DriveThruRPG, please use one of our affiliate links like the one at the bottom of this post.

Happy Holidays everyone!

~ Modoc

