King Arthur Pendragon & Prince Valiant RPGs Return to Chaosium

Posted by modoc31 on

It was announced yesterday by Chaosium, Inc. that the rights previously held by Nocturnal Media for King Arthur Pendragon (KAP) and Prince Valiant RPGs have returned to Chaosium. From Nocturnal’s statement in the press release, this appears to be a willing decision supported by both companies and the widow of Greg Stafford. Chaosium is retaining the previous line editor for KAP, David Larkins, this detail ensures that KAP will continue to be an active product line for Chaosium.

This is all very exciting news; The king is dead, long live the king! 

You can read the complete press release here.

~ Modoc

