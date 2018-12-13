Arkham Gazette 4 news

Sentinel Hill Press

I’ve been hoping to get issue #4 of the Arkham Gazette before the end of the year and while it will be close, I won’t let optimism override my common sense. Nevertheless, I wanted to share an update about the status of the issue. The big news (which I previewed to our issue #3 Kickstarter backers back on Halloween) is that we’re splitting the issue! Both halves will cover Kingsport, but will loosely focus on a different ‘side’ of the city. Issue #4 will be “Kingsport: Dreams”. (And to be clear these issues and all future issues of the Gazette will be written for 7th edition CoC rules.) Here’s the current (but not still guaranteed) table of contents: