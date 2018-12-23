Stygian Fox Holiday Sale

Great news for the fans of Stygian Fox. They are running a Christmas sale on all their products over at DrvieThruRPG. Now through the end of New Years Day, you can get up to 25% on all titles in their catalog. If you’re unfamiliar with the company or have been on the fence about picking something up, here’s your chance to explore great books and save a few coins too!
Three of my favorites are:
Fears Sharp Little Needles
The Things We Leave Behind
Hudson & Brand
