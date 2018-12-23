News

Stygian Fox Holiday Sale

Posted by modoc31 on

Great news for the fans of Stygian Fox. They are running a Christmas sale on all their products over at DrvieThruRPG. Now through the end of New Years Day, you can get up to 25% on all titles in their catalog. If you’re unfamiliar with the company or have been on the fence about picking something up, here’s your chance to explore great books and save a few coins too!

Three of my favorites are:
 Fears Sharp Little Needles
 The Things We Leave Behind
 Hudson & Brand
–> Read my review — Gaslight Never Looked so Good: Hudson and Brand: Inquiry Agents of the Obscure

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Join our Discord
We’re now on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.