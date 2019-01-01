Our Patreon Poll is Open to Everyone This Month!

Happy New Year everyone! May your 2019 be bright, beautiful, and full of gaming goodness year round. Every month we do our best to promote our Patreon and this month is obviously no different. Well, it’s a little different, in a good way.

This month we’re opening up our Patron exclusive poll to everyone! Here’s your chance to participate and experience how our beloved Patrons contribute and help steer Rolling Boxcars each and every month. Our hope is you’ll enjoy the experience of helping to shape our future by having some input into what we review, that you’ll consider becoming a Patron.

Just click on the “Support us on Patreon” banner below and once at our Patreon site, scroll down until you see the poll. Please consider showing your support for Rolling Boxcars by becoming a Patron after you cast your votes.

Humbly,

The Rolling Boxcars Staff

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Follow Stephen on G+ or on Twitter at @DadsAngry

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!